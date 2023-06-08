The fever of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” continues in Peru. It is close to its debut in movie theaters worldwide. However, some are already waiting for its ONLINE premiere through STREAMING platforms. The latest installment of the “Transformers” franchise has been recorded in Peru, which is why there is a lot of expectation about it and there are fans who want to see it from their homes. What platform would the film reach and what would be its release date? We tell you HERE.

“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” in Peru: when is it released?

“Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts” opens on Thursday, June 8 in most theaters in Latin America. The filming of this film began in 2021 in Los Angeles, and at the end of that year it moved to Peru, where they filmed scenes in Cusco, Ica and San Martín.

It should be remembered that the avant premier was held in Peru on June 3 in Cusco and Tarapoto. In this way, the presentation was added to the list of the few Hollywood films that were made in the country.

How and when to watch “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” streaming?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” will be released in theaters on June 8 in Latin America and on June 9 in the United States. As its distribution is through Paramount, in streaming the tape should be broadcast through the virtual platform of this company that is available in Latin America. To do this, you must wait for it to come off the billboard to be able to make your debut on this route.

Until now, the exact date of its arrival on the platform is not known. However, its release could take a few months, depending on the box office performance.

Let’s remember that in the case of other films such as “Top Gun: Maverick”, Paramount’s most successful release last year, it was released in May and its streaming was announced for December 2023.

Where will “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” premiere online?

Because the film is distributed via Paramount, it is expected to be released on Paramount’s streaming platform, just like the “Bumblebee” movie.

Trailer for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

What is the cast of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”?

Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime

bumblebee

Pete Davidson as Mirage

Liza Koshy as Arcee

Anthony Ramos as Noah Diaz

Dominique Fishback as Elena Wallace

Luna Lauren Velez as Breanna Diaz

Michelle Yeoh as Airazor

David Sobolov as Rhinox

Tongayi Chirisa as Cheetor.

