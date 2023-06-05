The next 8 of June, the new installment of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” will be premiering worldwide and has the particularity that a part of the film was recorded in Peru: Cusco and Tarapoto are the main cities. This has generated the interest of many people who now want to see the full tapes. However, these have not been released chronologically, so here we leave you the available options to see them according to your preference.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers 7”: Optimus Prime sends an epic message to Peru and becomes “One more Peruvian”

What is the chronological order to watch the “Transformers” saga?

As with the “Star Wars” saga, there are different ways to understand the order of the “Transformers” story. Next, we present the chronological order of the story, which includes the last installment that was recorded in Peru:

“Bumblebee” (2018)

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” (2023)

“Transformers” (2007)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

“Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017).

However, some prefer to see it in the order in which it was released in the cinema. Doing it this way influences the order of the story, but you can still understand it without any problem.

“Transformers” (2007)

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009)

“Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011)

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014)

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017)

“Bumblebee” (2018)

“Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” (2023).

YOU CAN SEE: Avant premiere of “Transformers 7” causes a furor in the cities of Cusco and Tarapoto

How to watch the movies of the “Transformers” saga via streaming ONLINE?

If you want to know where you can find the other movies to prepare for and watch the premiere of “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, check here which streaming platforms you can find them on:

“Transformers” (2007): Netflix and Star+

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” (2009): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: The Dark Side of the Moon” (2011): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: Age of Extinction” (2014): Netflix and Star +

“Transformers: The Last Knight” (2017): Netflix and Star +

“Bumblebee” (2018): Netflix, Star +, HBO Max and Paramount +.

Watch the trailer for “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” here

#quotTransformers #Rise #Beastsquot #chronological #order #popular #saga