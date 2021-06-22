This Tuesday, June 22, Paramount held a virtual exhibition to share information about the seventh film in the Transformers franchise, which will be titled Rise of the beasts.

The online event was attended by the project manager Steven Caple Jr., producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, as well as the stars of the film, Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, who offered new details regarding the story and characters of the live action.

Peru present in the new Transformers movie

Transformers: rise of the beasts. Photo: Paramount

What started with a rumor was finally confirmed. Transformers: Rise of the beasts will have a story that will be recorded in New York and Peru, specifically in Machu Picchu and Tarapoto.

What characters will we see in Transformers: Rise of the beast?

The Autobots and Decepticons will be back. With Rise of the beast arriving as a 1994 adaptation of Beast Wars, the film comes Maximals, Predacons, and even Terrorcons.

However, the main character will continue under the image of Optimus Prime, who will be voiced by Peter Cullen. The cast is joined by Bumblebee, this time with an off-road Camaro. Mirage will join the Autobots, transforming into a Porsche 911 and Arcee as a Ducati. Nightbird also joins the group as a Nissan GTR. Scourge, Airazor, Rhinox, and Optimus Primal were mentioned.

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films in the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side to the viewer, “explained Caple.

Paramount Pictures will release Transformers: Rise of the Beasts on June 24, 2022.