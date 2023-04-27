













Transformers: Rise of the Beasts premieres a nostalgic trailer with one of the franchise’s most fearsome villains | EarthGamer

Previous trailers focused on the appearance of the Maximals, now we know why they will join the Autobots. The mission of both groups will be to stop the arrival of Unicron, one of the most iconic villains of the Transformers saga. Since he is a huge devourer of planets.

Other key pieces of information that the trailer left us is that the human protagonist will be vitally important. Since we see him activating a kind of device with his mind, in addition to being shown opening a secret door. But it is still a mystery who he is and why he is needed.

youransformers: rise of the beasts It opens on June 9. Directed by Steven Caple Jr., whose credits include Creed II, so we could say that it is in good hands. Will they go see it when it opens?

Why are there animal Transformers?

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will take elements from the animated series of the nineties called Beast Wars. This followed a group of descendants of the Autobots known as the Maximals. Due to evolution and arriving on a wild planet, they decide to take the form of animals.

Source: Hasbro

The series was a hit at the time. Many critics even considered it better than the original, due to its more complex storylines. In addition, its 3D animation was something very new for the time, which also earned it some awards.. Did you see her?

