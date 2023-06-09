The post-credit scenes came as an innovation in the movies and today most have them. It is normal for people to stay in their seats to wait to see if there are any. They even stay after the theaters turn on the light to see if there is a preview of the next movie. In this case, “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” did not disappoint its followers and it does have a post-credit scene. Check in this note what it consists of, unless you do not want to fall into the spoiler.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”: what is the post-credits scene about?

As mentioned, this film has a post-credit scene, before continuing reading, we warn you that you may fall into spoilers.

In the post-credit scene, the protagonist Noah can be seen returning to New York after his journey through Peru. He is in his workshop changing the original parts of the car for others, then his friend Reek arrives and tells him to leave his vehicle alone, it won’t work. To the surprise of the characters, he transforms into an autobot.

“Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts” opens on Thursday, June 8 in most theaters in Latin America. The filming of this film began in 2021 in Los Angeles, and at the end of that year it moved to Peru, where they filmed scenes in Cusco, Ica and San Martín.

It should be remembered that the avant premier was held in Peru on June 3 in Cusco and Tarapoto. In this way, the presentation was added to the list of the few Hollywood films that were made in the country.

