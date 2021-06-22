The film series Transformers, which currently has 5 main chapters plus a spin-off, will expand with a new film dedicated to celebrities Beast Wars. The reveal of the film was already known, however we had not yet learned the official title that we now know to be Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

The choice of “revolutionize” what has been done and made famous up to now, stems from the desire to bring a breath of fresh air to the brand thanks to a franchise that fans have not yet been able to see on the big screen. These are the words of Lorenzo di Bonaventura, producer of the new film:

We wanted to give the public a lot of news. The battle between Autobot and Decepticon is now over and we need to find a series of villains and priorities. You will see antagonists who have never been seen before and lots of new elements that no one knows about.

In addition to the original title of the film, we learn that the film will be set in 1994 and that the protagonist of the work will return to being Optimus Prime, with a more modern twist. Also this time the good Optimus will not be alone, but accompanied by a co-star, Mirage, an Autobot that transforms into Porsche. Besides them there are also Nightbird, Arcee is BumbleBee (here the review dedicated to the film).

For what concern “dark side” of the film, among the protagonists we will find Scourge, main antagonist, along with the appearance of the Maximal.

The battle on Earth is no longer just between Autobots and Decepticons… Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons join Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, in theaters June 24, 2022. pic.twitter.com/VtS4CjSxLy – Transformers (@transformers) June 22, 2021

Steven Caple Jr., an American director and screenwriter, also stated that:

There will also be Predacons, who within the film will be more reptilian in nature. We’ve seen some of them in the other Transformers movies, but we’ve never had a chance to focus on them. It’s about building a backstory for these characters who are more than just ‘conquer the world’.

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, this is the official title, will arrive in theaters a June 2022.