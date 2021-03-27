The Transformers film saga was so successful that it ended with five installments directed by Michael Bay. Additionally, he landed a Travis Knight spin-off and an animated series for Netflix that explored the famous war for cybertron.

Years later with no news about a new movie, fans of the robotic aliens were surprised that Paramount decided to release a new installment, according to The Holywood Reporter. What can we expect from the tape?

At the moment, there is no further detail on the plot, but it was announced that the film will be directed by Angel Manuel Soto and the script will be in charge of Marco Ramirez (Sons of Anarchy). A creative duo that gives confidence to several fans, since the director won the special jury award at the Sundance Film Festival for his Charm city kings.

Regarding production, there is no one assigned as the project is in very early stages of development.

What is Transformers about?

The Decepticon villains and the friendly Autobots, two races of transformable alien robots, arrive on Earth in search of a mysterious source of power. In the war that breaks out between the two races, men side with the second group.

Then comes Sam Witwicky, a viscous teenage girl played by Shia LaBeouf. He only wanted to conquer the beautiful Mikaela (Megan Fox), but he becomes a key piece in a war that can destroy humanity.