“Transformers 7” in Puno and Juliaca. This new installment has generated a lot of expectation among fans, especially in Tarapoto and Cusco, cities chosen for filming. In this note, we tell you all the details about the premiere and how to get tickets for the performances.

When is “Transformers” 2023 released?

The premiere of the new Paramount Pictures film is scheduled for June 8 in our country and for June 9 worldwide. However, the country’s movie theaters began selling tickets for the performances of the next wednesday 7.

Tickets for “Transformers” in Puno

For the capital of the Puno region, cineplanet made seven functions available for Wednesday, June 7. These will be in 2D and dubbed into Spanish. The available hours are as follows: 2:00 pm, 3:40 pm, 4:40 pm, 6:20 pm, 7:20 pm, 9:00 pm and 10:00 pm To purchase one or more tickets, you must enter the website and filter the search by movie, city, theater and date. enter HERE.

The cost of each ticket ranges between S/14 (children online and over 60) and S/16 (general).

Tickets for “Transformers” in Juliaca

In the case of Juliaca, there are 2D and 3D functions. For the former, the screenings are scheduled at 2:00 pm, 4:40 pm, 7:20 pm, 8:30 pm and 10:00 pm Prices are S/17 (general) and S/14 (over 60s and children online).

On the other hand, in the case of 3D, they are the following: 3.40 pm, 6.20 pm and 9.00 pm. m, and prices range from S/15 (children 3D and over 60) to S/18 (general).

“Transformers 7”, the trailer

