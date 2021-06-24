The Transformers film saga is giving something to talk about among its Peruvian followers, after Paramount Pictures confirmed that the seventh installment, entitled Rise of the beasts, will be filmed in New York, Cusco and Tarapoto.

The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., will introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the never-ending battle between the Autobots and the Decepticons. However, this will not be the first time that the characters appear in Peru.

Transformers: generation 1, the classic animated series of the 80s, marked the first visit of the Autobots and Decepticons to Cusco in its ninth episode: Fire on the Mountain. As expected, the city was the scene for another of their clashes.

As we saw in the chapter, Bumblebee defended several inhabitants of a village who were surprised by the appearance of the Transformers. After a tough fight, the good guys triumphed and toured the roads of Cusco in a movie finale.

Optimus Prime saves the day again. Photo: Hasbro

Transformers: Generation 1 – Official Synopsis

Long ago, on a distant planet called Cybertron, a bloody civil war broke out between giant robots capable of transforming into vehicles, animals and all kinds of objects: the Transformers. In the course of a space battle, a boarded ship crashed on Earth.

Four million years later, geological activity has awakened the two warring factions. On the one hand, the Decepticons, who intend to take from Earth its energy resources to return to its world, and on the other, the Autobots, who try to protect the human race.