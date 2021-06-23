Optimus Prime and the Autobots arrive in Peru. On Tuesday June 22, Paramount Pictures confirmed the production of the seventh Transformers film, entitled Rise of the beasts, which will be filmed in New York, Cusco and Tarapoto.

The feature film will be set in the year 1994 and will show the return of Optimus Prime , who will have his G1 appearance, as seen in the Bumblebee movie.

Additionally, Rise of the beasts will feature the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons on the big screen for the first time. Here’s the official synopsis of the film.

Transformers: rise of the beasts – official synopsis

Returning to the action and spectacle that first captured viewers around the world 14 years ago with the original Transformers, Transformers: rise of the beasts will take audiences on an adventure in the 90s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

Steven Caple Jr., director of the film, also provided some details about the characters that will be part of the story.

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films in the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side to the viewer, “explained Caple.

Transformers: rise of the beasts – release date

The feature film is scheduled to premiere on June 24, 2022. It has not yet been confirmed whether Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will premiere on Paramount Plus, the new streaming service.

What characters will we see in Transformers: Rise of the beast?

The Autobots and Decepticons will be back. With Rise of the beast arriving as a 1994 adaptation of Beast Wars, the film comes Maximals, Predacons, and even Terrorcons.

However, the main character will continue under the image of Optimus Prime, who will be voiced by Peter Cullen. The cast is joined by Bumblebee, this time with an off-road Camaro. Mirage will join the Autobots, transforming into a Porsche 911 and Arcee as a Ducati. Nightbird also joins the group as a Nissan GTR. Scourge, Airazor, Rhinox, and Optimus Primal were mentioned.