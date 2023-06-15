The movie “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” not only attracted the eyes of the world to one of the seven Wonders of the Worldbut that the spectators, seeing the locations where they were recorded the performances of Optimus Prime, Now they dream of visiting these tourist attractions, located in Tarapoto and Cusco. Here, we present the complete locations and their characteristics so that you can visit them.

Cusco

To get to the Inca city you can leave from Lima. There are air and land departures. With the first option you can go from the Jorge Chávez Airport and by land there are daily bus departures with a 20-hour journey. In this region, we tell you the wonders you can visit.

Peruvians and foreigners are waiting to visit Tarapoto and Cusco. Photo: diffusion

Cusco: In the Imperial City, or also known as the Archaeological Capital of America, Inca architecture fused with colonial architecture predominates. Some historians indicate that the ancient city of Cusco was planned urbanistically in the shape of a puma, whose head is located in Saqsaywaman.

saqsaywaman: It was considered by the Spanish and chroniclers as a military building, stones that exceed 5 meters high and weigh 120 tons were used.

Chinchero: here you can visit its different textile centers, where they show the production process of their famous fabrics made with natural fibers and dyes. There is also the Archaeological Park of Chinchero, which was built by Tupac Inka Yupanqui and is made up of enclosures, terraces and stairways.

maras: located 6.6 kilometers from the town of Maras, is one of the largest salt extraction centers of pre-Hispanic origin in the Cusco region, with more than 5,000 extraction pools.

winayhuayna: located 7 km from the Llaqta Inka of Machupicchu, it is part of the network of Inca Trails, with a length of 35 km until reaching the wonder of the world.

Macchu Picchu: It was hidden between the mountains and the jungle for almost 380 years until its discovery by Hyram Bingham.

Aabra Málaga: it is located 150 km northeast of the city of Cusco and reaches an altitude of 4330 m asl, the temperature varies from -5 °C in the Abra Málaga pass and 20 °C in the Carrizales area . It is a private conservation area, its objective is to preserve the existing biological biodiversity in the Polylepis forest of Abra Málaga Thastayoc, in addition to conserving life and resources, as well as the landscapes of the area.

San Martin

This region is located in the Peruvian jungle and some scenes of the transformers were recorded specifically in Tarapoto. This city can be reached by air and land. From the Jorge Chávez Airport in Lima there are daily departures to this region. Next we describe the route of The Transformers in this beautiful city.

Alto Shilcayo: It is part of the Cordillera Escalera Regional Conservation Area. It is ideal for lovers of nature walks, bird watching, landscapes and waterfalls. Also, you can make nocturnal visits to watch poisonous frogs, such as the fantastic Ranitomeya.

La Unión Waterfalls: these are two small waterfalls that fall on natural stones forming an extensive pool of warm waters, in the middle of an intense green landscape.

Shapaja District: the name comes from the existence of the palm tree called “shapaja” and that upon the arrival of the first settlers, they found that this plant was abundant.

Ahuashiyacu Waterfall: Ahuashiyacu, which in Quechua lamista means “singing water” or “laughing water”, is the most visited attraction in the Tarapoto Destination, it is 40 meters high and has a 12-meter diameter pool.

Tourism

It should be noted that PromPerú carries out, nationally and internationally, dissemination and promotion actions of the different locations where the film was filmed. For this, it develops a press tour, digital communication campaigns, decentralized launching among other actions (prior approval of paramount).

