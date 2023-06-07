“Transformers” in Peru. Cusco was one of the recording venues for this new film and, therefore, the expectations of the citizens are at the top. “The Awakening of the Beasts” It is the latest installment of the saga and fans are already counting the hours to see the images.

In Cusco, Cineplanet made available a total of 25 functions for this June 7, in what would be the preview.

When is “Transformers” 2023 released?

The official date for the premiere of “transformers: the awakening of the beasts” in our country is June 8. Meanwhile, the worldwide launch will be on the 9th of this month.

“Transformers”: how to buy tickets at Cineplanet?

To buy tickets and access one of the 25 functions arranged by cineplanetyou must enter the website of this company or click HERE. Once inside, filter the search by movie, city, cinema and date.

The Republic facilitates the work for you to enter directly through this LINK. Here you will find the functions scheduled from 11:50 am to 11:10 pm, which are separated by 10, 20 and 30 minutes. These exhibits will be 2D and dubbed into Spanish.

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”: trailer

