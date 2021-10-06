The production team of the film Transformers: Awakening of the Beasts will paint and fix the facades of two historical monuments located in Plaza San Francisco, the house of Clorinda Matto de Turner and the Casa Bueno Olazábal.

Both houses, located in the historic center of the city of Cusco, were probably built at the end of the 16th century, during the colonial era. Families and important figures such as the journalist, poet and writer Clorinda Matto de Turner and the Bueno Olazábal family passed through both residences.

Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons will debut in the film that is filmed in Cusco. Photo: Zaida Tecsi / The Republic

Sabi Zárate Ferro, manager of the historic center of the Municipality of Cusco, informed the Andean Agency that the facade of another property located between the two houses will also be painted, also considered a second category historical monument.

In addition, the official pointed out that Apu Productions, the producer of the series La reina del sur, which is also filmed in this city, has issued authorizations for the improvement or adaptation of the locations. “For that, we have taken precautions, a search has been made, a technical inspection of the places. We verify the current state in which it is and, at the end, the reports will be made, “he added.

Queen of the south

The authorizations and permits are from the Ministry of Culture as the governing body and from the Municipality of Cusco as the management body. Finally, Zárate affirmed that the productions know that these places, such as the main square and other streets of the city, will not be able to access heavy vehicles.