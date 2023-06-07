“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts“It is the seventh film that will present the saga”transformers”. He premiere of this film causes great expectations in the public and tickets for movie theaters are already on sale. In Arequipa, Cinemark It has two places where people can go and enjoy the new presentation recorded in San Martín and Cusco.

When is the premiere of “Transformers” in Arequipa?

The premiere of the movietransformers 7” is scheduled for June 8 in our country and the rest of the Latin American countries, and for June 9 in the United States and the rest of the world. That is, in Arequipa, should also be released from June 8; nevertheless, Movie theater chains nationwide are already offering ticket sales for this show starting this Wednesday, June 7.

YOU CAN SEE: Fever for “Transformers” in Cusco! Replicas of autobots shine in the Plaza Mayor

Cinemark addresses in Arequipa to see “Transformers”

if you live in Arequipa and you want to see the movie “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”, you can go to their stores located at the following addresses:

Avenida Porongoche 500 (ex-Porongoche Hippodrome), district of Paucarpata

Lambramani Avenue 325, sector 2, Arequipa.

“Transformers”: how to buy tickets at Cinemark?

In the White City, Cinemark made available a number of 2D and 3D features. The first screenings will start at 1:50 pm and, for 3D, at 2:10 pm. There are different hours, depending on where people go. To know all schedules and buy a ticket, you can enter the Cinemark platform or HERE.

How was “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” recorded in Cusco?

Before recording in the city of Cuscothe production of “transformers: the awakening of the beasts“He asked for permission and complied with a ritual with the help of a shaman so that filming in the Imperial City would go smoothly.

#quottransformersquot #Arequipa #movie #premiere #buy #tickets #Cinemark