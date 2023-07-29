Hasbro stated that he would like i Transformers games published by Activision were available on a service such as PC Game Passwhen asked about the possibility of deleted games returning to stores.

“Unfortunately, Activision apparently isn’t sure which hard drives are the games on, in its building,” said the Hasbro team at Transformers World 2005 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. “When a company eats a company that eats a company, things get lost and that’s very frustrating. The hope is that, now that the deal with Microsoft and Xbox is moving forward, they go through every archive and every hard drive to find everything, because it’s easy to add things to Game Pass. We want games to be available again and for people to be able to play them.”