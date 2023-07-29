Hasbro stated that he would like i Transformers games published by Activision were available on a service such as PC Game Passwhen asked about the possibility of deleted games returning to stores.
“Unfortunately, Activision apparently isn’t sure which hard drives are the games on, in its building,” said the Hasbro team at Transformers World 2005 at San Diego Comic-Con 2023. “When a company eats a company that eats a company, things get lost and that’s very frustrating. The hope is that, now that the deal with Microsoft and Xbox is moving forward, they go through every archive and every hard drive to find everything, because it’s easy to add things to Game Pass. We want games to be available again and for people to be able to play them.”
Transformers, the missing games
If in recent years you have struggled to find some Transformers games on digital stores like Steam, it’s because a handful of games in the series published by Activision were axed in 2017. Hasbro confirmed at the time that this was because the contract with Activision to publish those games had expired, and there has been no license renewal of any kind since.
Of these canceled games, some of the most notable were Transformers: Battle for Cybertron and its sequel Transformers: Fall of Cybertron, and PlatinumGames’ Transformers Devastation. We’ll see if the acquisition by Xbox can really lead to a rebirth of these old titles and maybe even new projects, even if it seems to us an eventuality for which it is better not to hold our breath.
