Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission was presented to San Diego Comic-Con with a gameplay trailers published in this case by IGN, which shows the tie-in based on the latest Transformers animated series in action for the first time.

Announced exactly one month ago, Transformers: Earthspark – The Mission will debut this fall in releases PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchaiming to offer an experience that feels similar in some ways to the unforgotten Transformers for PS2.