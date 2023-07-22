Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission was presented to San Diego Comic-Con with a gameplay trailers published in this case by IGN, which shows the tie-in based on the latest Transformers animated series in action for the first time.
Announced exactly one month ago, Transformers: Earthspark – The Mission will debut this fall in releases PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switchaiming to offer an experience that feels similar in some ways to the unforgotten Transformers for PS2.
A promising transposition?
In fact, there are not many hopes that the Bandai Namco-branded production will turn out to be a top-notch action game, given that the development has been entrusted to Outright Games, a team with assets only medium/low relevance tie-inincluding the recent Jumanji: The Video Game.
Of course it is possible that Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission turns out to be the project of life for the English studio, a surprise in which we sincerely hope: we will find out how things stand, as mentioned, this autumn.
#Transformers #Earthspark #Mission #gameplay #trailer #San #Diego #ComicCon
Leave a Reply