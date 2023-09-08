Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission comes up with a new one trailer of the gameplaypublished by Hasbro and Outright Games to show the tie-in in action, which arrives on October 13 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

Announced in June, Transformers: Earthspark – The Mission will put us in command of the iconic Bumblebeeas part of an adventure that takes up the events of the animated series produced by Paramount+ and Netflix.