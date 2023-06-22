Transformers: Earthspark – On a Mission was announced by Outright Games and Bandai Namco for PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch: The game, based on the animated series Transformers: Earthspark, will be available this fall.

Have you read our review of the movie Transformers: The Awakening? It seems that the charm of transformable robots produced by Hasbro is inexhaustible, and in this new adventure we will find ourselves in command of Bumblebeeengaged in a mission to stop the threat of Dr. Meridian, intent on recovering the components of an ancient and powerful technology.

In the game it will be possible to explore three different biomes and interact with the Terrans, the first Transformers born on Earth, as well as with the original characters from the Earthspark television series. We will therefore find ourselves fighting alongside the various Optimus PrimeGrimlock, Skullcruncher, Nova Storm and Skywarp.

“We are really happy to collaborate again with our long-standing partner Hasbro for a Transformers title that pushes the envelope of what video games can bring to such a long-running and hugely popular franchise,” said Stephanie Malham, COO of Outright Games.

“They did an incredible job modernizing and reinventing the franchise of Transformers for a new generation through hit TV series and films, but also by collaborating with the best partners in streaming platforms.”

“We are pleased to bring our experience to help complete this strategy by creating video games for younger fans.”