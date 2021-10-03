Director Steven Caple Jr. and his production team returned to Cusco yesterday to continue filming the movie Transfomers: The Awakening of the Beasts. Filming in the imperial city will begin the following week.

For the 6 and 7 of October the recordings are planned in the Sacsayhuamán archaeological park. At the same time, it will be filmed in nine other locations such as the main square, Unión and Santa Clara streets, Tambo de Montero, Siete Cuartones, Loreto, and the Santa slope, among others. The permission granted by the municipality for the recordings is for 20 days.

In some places, production required the removal of benches and lanterns . Juan Carlos Galdós, manager of Economic Development, said that it was accepted under the commitment that they will be replaced.

YOU CAN SEE: Cusco: teenager was injured after defending his mother from an assault

The team of the saga that will be released next year, recorded three weeks ago in Machupicchu.

Queen of the south

Telemundo’s most expensive and successful production “La reina del sur” already has the permits from the Ministry of Culture for its filming in Machupicchu in approximately mid-October.

Like the Transformers recordings, the tourist activity will not be interrupted and the sacredness of the Inca sanctuary will be jealously guarded. It will be filmed at the entrance to the Inca bridge, Tres Portadas and probably the Guardian’s house .

The series starring Kate del Castillo will also shoot in Plaza San Francisco, Plaza Mayor and Pumacurco Street in Cusco. Galdós said that filming would begin the following week, although he clarified that the schedules are flexible. The production team, in charge of the preparatory activities, is already in Cusco.

The official highlighted the economic movement that will be generated in the imperial city throughout this month.

How did Peru react to the arrival of Transformers?

The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (Promperu) celebrated the good news through a statement on their social networks. “PERU, a cinematographic destination that captivates the world! Paramount Pictures confirmed that our country will be one of the filming locations for the new film in the Transformers saga. A great step for the positioning of Peru as a film location and the # ReactivaciónDelTurismo! ”, It reads on the official Facebook.