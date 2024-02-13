













The producer, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, revealed an estimated date for the long-awaited Transformers and GI Joe crossover. According to him, 2026 has been established as the year in which we will see their union in the cinema.. Apparently it will be another movie focused on robots, but it will feature characters from the military group.

'We are exploring how to do it. We hope to release it by the summer of 2026 and we will definitely fulfill the promise of the Joes entering this world'The producer mentioned. He also hinted that it will be a kind of reboot to have new movies G.I. Joe.

So with this update we already know that there is at least one new movie Transformers on the way. We'll see how it turns out and if it manages to rescue the GI Joes from the oblivion in which they find themselves. Especially in the cinema where they haven't had a new installment since 2013.

How did the latest Transformers movie connect to GI Joe?

In the final moments of Transformers: Rise of the Beaststhe protagonist is contacted by a mysterious man. He mentions that he is in the middle of a war and that he would like to recruit him along with the rest of the autobots to help them fight.

The man leaves his contact card and on the back of it appears the logo and name of GI Joand. This made fans overly excited about the possibility of both franchises connecting. Now it's only a matter of time before we see how both popular groups collaborate.

