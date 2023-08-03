Following a rather confused communication from the same Hasbrotoy company, Activision Blizzard she found herself having to specify di you have not lost the code of some video games based on Transformersas previously reported.
As we reported a few days ago, Hasbro would like to bring back various games and publish them on Game Pass, which could be possible in the event that Activision Blizzard becomes an integral part of Microsoft with the acquisition in progress.
Based on what had initially emerged, however, it seemed that Activision didn’t know on which hard drives had been archived these titles at their offices and therefore it was difficult to recover some games, in particular Transformers: War For Cybertron and Transformers: Fall of Cybertron.
Lulu Cheng Meservey to the rescue
Apparently, this part was ainvention from the Hasbro spokesperson, or some form of hyperbole to point out the fact that some titles have been somewhat abandoned by the publisher. In truth, as reported by Activision Blizzard, the codes have never been lost.
To answer the voices was the always active Lulu Cheng Meservey, CCO and EVP Corporate Affairs of Activision Blizzard as well as a real Twitter lioness, who bluntly reported that those titles that spoke of lost codes “are wrong”. “We have the codes, they are not lost and never were,” she specified.
At this point, we really hope that the games will be recovered, and maybe really included in the Xbox Game Pass catalog, where they would look very good.
