Transformers: the Awakening (in Italy, the original title is Rise of the Beast) is the next chapter that will make us live in the saga of the most famous robots in cinema, and today the confirmation has arrived that it will be the progenitor of a trilogy.

Started with Michael Bay in 2007, then continued by other directors who have alternated in telling us about the exploits ofi Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and companions against the archenemy of all time, Megatron.

Paramount Pictures confirmed that the new chapter will be the progenitor of a new trilogy and the events narrated in this new incarnation of the Autobots will take place between the end of the “stand alone” film entitled Bumblebee of 2018 and the beginning of the “classic” trilogy by Bay.

The director of this seventh chapter is Steven Caple Juniorwhile the main “human” actors who will take part in the events are Anthony Ramos And Dominique Fishback who will respectively play the role of Noah and Elena’s. The release date of the film is set for June 9, 2023 and will then give rise to two other chapters of the trilogy, for the moment simply announced as Transformers 8 and 9.

In the upcoming film we know that they will introduce new factions and characters taken from the beginning of the era: they will therefore appear Predacons, Terrorcons and Maximals and for those who remember the very old TV series in computer graphics Beast Warsthese are the animal versions of the robots we know.

We do not yet have certain dates for the next three films, nor if the cast will remain unchanged or if the director will remain the same (we will most likely know this detail only when we see the proceeds of the film), for now we know that we should see them on a big scale. screen respectively in 2025 for the eighth chapter and in 2028 for the ninth.

Probably this new trilogy will be able to bridge the gap between the first films with Bay at the helm and the stand alone of 2018 but one still wonders how they will reconcile with the others in which Mark Wahlberg was the protagonist.