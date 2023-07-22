The seventh installment of the famous saga of autobots titled ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ It is one of the most viewed movies in the country so far in 2023 and, apparently, it wants to continue increasing that number. The film directed by Steven Caple Jr. will release a special edition that will be exclusive for Peru for the festivities of National Holidayswhich will be held next week, as a token of appreciation for allowing them to record some of their scenes in different regions such as Cusco, Ica and San Martín.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers 7” defeats the “Spider-Verse” and leads the world box office: how much did it gross?

When will the special edition of ‘Transformers 7’ be released?

As commented by those in charge of the film, the special edition of ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will have 29 extra minutes, which will include a deleted scene, a behind-the-scenes shot of the landscapes of our country and a thank you to the Peruvian public for the success of the seventh installment of the famous saga.

‘Transformers 7’ swept the box office in Peru, as it was one of the most watched movies of 2023. Photo: Paramount Pictures

Furthermore, this extended version of the film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback It can only be seen for a limited time, since it will only be in Peruvian movie theaters from July 27 to August 2, as a reason to celebrate another anniversary of our country.

What were the figures of ‘Transformers 7’ in Peru?

One of the reasons for the presentation of the special version, in addition to the National Holidays, is to thank the great reception that the film had in our country, since it hosted a total of 3 million 654,000 viewers, only below ‘Avengers: endgame’which gathered more than 3 million 860,000 viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: “Transformers 7” is negatively criticized and Peruvians defend the quality of the film

It should be remembered that at its premiere the seventh installment of ‘Transformers’ broke the 2023 record by bringing 181,000 viewers on its first day, thus surpassing other hits such as ‘Super Mario Bros: the movie’, ‘Fast and furious X’, ‘Spiderman: across the spiderverse’, among others. However, he was recently dethroned by the premiere of ‘Barbie’which brought more than 220,000 viewers to movie theaters.

#Transformers #launch #extended #version #Peru #National #Holidays #premiere