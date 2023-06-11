“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”, the latest film with Optimus Prime, arrived in Peruvian theaters on June 8 and continues to give fans something to talk about. The story was set in emblematic settings of the country such as Machu Picchu and surprised by the use of Quechua, but that was not all. The famous space robots even came to speak with Peruvian slang.

In addition to unleashing laughter, such jargon also drew laughter from viewers, who hadn’t seen anything like it before in the franchise. Next, we share all the ones that appeared.

What Peruvian slang words appeared in “Transformers 7”?

As we saw, Optimus Prime meets the Maximals in Machu Picchu, but it was Wheeljack who stole the limelight by throwing in various slang such as “cool”, “ayayai”, “daddy”, “cause”, “asu mare”, “what avocado, “oe” and “pe”.

There is no doubt that these terms will generate strangeness in the foreign public that is not used to hearing them, but now they will be interested in learning more about the Peruvian culture with which they live on a daily basis.

“Transformers 7”: where in Peru was it recorded?

The seventh installment of “Transformers” reached Cusco, the capital of the Inca Empire. They recorded in different locations such as the Plaza Mayor in Cusco. In addition, you can see the panorama of the city from the Muyucmarca, one of the three towers located in Sacsayhuamán.

Of course, Machu Picchu was another of the locations that also appears in the film and stole the astonishment of the fans, even above the fantastic robots.

In addition to Cusco, the filming of the production also moved to San Martín, specifically in the Tarapoto area. Taking advantage of the richness and immensity of the Peruvian jungle, they chose to also shoot in Las cascades of La Unión, located in the district of Banda de Shilcayo.

