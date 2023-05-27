A peruvian shaman He was present at the recordings of “Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts” and under a special ritual he ‘blessed’ the entire production of the film recorded in Peru. The actors Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, protagonists of the Paramount Pictures film, recounted their experience in a promotional video where they appear in no less than Macchu Picchuwonder of the world that will form an important part of the story that arrives in theaters next June.

Peruvian shaman ensured the success of “Transformers 7”

As can be seen in the video, the members of the production arrived at the facilities of one of the most touristic places in Cusco. “We are in the sanctuary of Machu Picchu and we just had a shaman bless this film and honor the people of Peru,” says the actress. Dominique Fishback.

“It’s a gift and we don’t take it for granted,” he reflected. Anthony Ramos about the architecture and other admirable characteristics that are mentioned in the video regarding the location. “You could feel a different kind of energy in Machu Picchu”he added.

Recordings in Machu Picchu were challenging

The recordings in Machu Picchu were not entirely easy. In the same promotional video, it is shown how the members of the production of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts” had to move around carrying all the equipment by hand so as not to damage anything around.

“Some of the challenges were the altitude, it was raining out of the blue and we had almost no equipment,” relates the director Steven Caple Jr., who this time will be the first to replace the remembered Michael Bay in the saga of autobots and decepticons.

‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ launches a new trailer recorded in Machu Picchu. Photo: Composition LR/Paramount Pictures

“Transformers: rise of the beasts” opens on June 8 in Peru. The film will introduce the maximals, a faction of the Age of Beasts in the broad lore of the franchise and that will have its origins in the archaeological zones of Cusco.

