The movie “Transformers 7: Rise of the beasts” is about to be released. This feature film has spectacular scenes recorded in Peru, where the beauty of Machu Picchu stands out mainly. Recently, Paramount Pictures published the second official trailer of this seventh production of the saga directed by Steven Caple Jr. It should be noted that the first clip was published in 2022.

What will “Transformers 7: Rise of the Beasts” show?

Many fans have been in awe of the second trailer, as it It shows the world wonder Machu Picchu, the Cusco-Quillabamba highway, corresponding to the Málaga pass, and the Sacsayhuamán fortress.

Transformers 7 characters. Photo: Paramount Pictures

YOU CAN SEE: Transformers and La reina del sur: filming in Cusco generated income of more than S/ 12 million

It is also displayed to Unicrona powerful character who will be the villain of “Transformers 7” and will call down destruction on a galactic scale.

Thus, Machu Picchu appears on the official poster along with the various characters in a film set in the year 1994. The fact has left Peruvians amazed, who stressed that Peru is in the eyes of the world.

What will “Transformers: Rise of the beasts” be about?

The seventh “Transformers” movie will take audiences on an adventure back to the 1990s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the ongoing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

Transformers 7 soon in theaters. Photo: Paramount Pictures

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other tapes of the ‘Transformers’ saga, but here we will present a renewed side for the viewer”, detailed the director Steven Caple Jr., previously.

When is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” released?

After several postponements, the production scheduled its premiere in theaters for next Thursday, June 8, 2023.

#quottransformers #7quot #trailer #Machu #Picchu #appears #official #poster