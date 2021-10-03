‘Transformers: the awakening of the beasts’ continues filming in Tarapoto, after a small delay caused by bad weather. As in the beginning, the recordings are being made with strict health measures due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news that the US production pledged to support the construction of the local highway was cause for celebration for all Peruvians. The enthusiasm in the farmhouse The Union it is so much that the villagers ask to make a monument of the robots.

“We are coordinating with the regional government to see if there is the possibility that they will support us to build one of the robots near one of the waterfalls, so that it remains as a sign that they have been in our town,” said one of the residents to Latina.

YOU CAN SEE: No time to die and a closing for Daniel Craig: the actor’s last goodbye to James Bond

The monument would be located in the waterfalls of the La Unión farmhouse to become a tourist attraction in the area. Likewise, it would serve as a tribute and to immortalize that said production recorded in the area.

The filming in Tarapoto will last until October 15, 2021. Other places chosen for the recordings were Alto Shilcayo, Shapaja, Chazuta, the Ahuashiyacu waterfalls and a space of kilometer 12 of the road to Yurimaguas.

The gigantic robots chose Tarapoto as the second filming location after Cusco. Photo: Composition / Paramount Pictures

Transformers 7: What will Awakening of the Beasts be about?

The film will take us back to the 90s, when the Maximals, along with Terrorcons and Predacons, will join a war. This will prove to be quite an interesting development for the series, as we are used to fighting between the Autobots and Decepticons.