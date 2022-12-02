“Transformers: rise of the beasts” is getting closer and fans couldn’t be more excited. When it was believed that the franchise could no longer offer more, Paramount Pictures announced that the seventh film will have several surprises such as the debut of the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons.

However, what most caught the attention of Peruvian fans is the use of national settings. As you remember, the filming took place in San Martín and Cusco, between September and November 2021. Now that the first trailer has come out, we have an incredible first look.

In Cusco, the Plaza de Armas and the Muyucmarca, one of the three towers located in the upper part of Sacsayhuamán, were used. Of course, Machu Picchu could not be missing, which will become a valuable tourist attraction for the world, according to the mayor Víctor Boluarte.

Likewise, we were able to see the jungle of Tarapoto, the roads and hills of our sierra more quickly during the advance. They will most likely get the most out of it in the movie.

Scene from “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” in Cusco. Photo: Youtube capture/Paramount Pictures

The Plaza de Armas of Cusco appears in the scene of the trailer of “Transformers: the awakening of the beasts”. Photo: Youtube capture/Paramount Pictures

What is “Transformers: rise of the beasts” about?

The seventh “Transformers” movie will take audiences on an adventure back to the 1990s and introduce the Maximals, Predacons and Terrorcons to the ongoing battle between the Autobots and Decepticons on Earth.

“The Predacons in this movie are more reptilian in nature. We have seen them in other films in the Transformers saga, but here we will present a renewed side for the viewer, ”director Steven Caple Jr. detailed, previously.

When is “Transformers 7” released?

After several postponements, as a result of the pandemic, the production scheduled its theatrical release for mid-June 2023.