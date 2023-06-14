Raphael Lanfranco and Edi Merida are two Peruvian artists and sculptors who, inspired by the latest film in the saga “transformers”, they decided to build a robot from recycled parts of cars, motorcycles and, of course, motorcycle taxis. His ingenious sculpture of approximately 5 meters in height was baptized as AR-Torito (combination of the words ‘arte’ and ‘torito’), since the main structure is a Torito model motorcycle taxi, which is very popular in Peru. He is also known as ‘Transformer cholo’.

YOU CAN SEE: Peruvian artist uses a motorcycle taxi to replicate a Transformers robot

The ingenious artists obtained the pieces of their work in junkyards in Lima, Callao and Cusco, where their workshop is located. The main element, the mototaxi, was transported from Lima to Calca, Cusco province.

Who are the artists?

Peruvian artists Rafael Lanfranco and Edi Mérida. Photo: composition LR/ El Comercio/Los Mérida

Rafael Lanfranco, an artist and sculptor born in Lima, was the one who designed the AR-Torito robot. This piece is the first of a set of sculptures in which the author tries to reflect the disorder and the possibility of reinvention in Peru. His work has been exhibited both within the country and abroad.

YOU CAN SEE: The fantastic robots of Rafael Lanfranco

Edi Mérida is a plastic sculptor from Cusco who gives life to AR-Torito, since he was the artist in charge of taking said sculpture to a giant scale. Another of his great works was the character Yawarbot from the Peruvian film “El corazón de la luna”, which premiered in October 2022.

Both artists continue to work together in the production of the characters in the work “El imaquimario de Yute y Tocuyo”, created by Rafael Lanfranco.

Where can you see AR-Torito?

AR-torito, exhibition available in Monumental Callao. Photo: Rafael Lanfranco

Currently, the impressive work of Rafael Lanfranco and Edi Mérida, AR-Torito, is on display in the galleries of Monumental Callao, where fans can appreciate it and take photos.

#Transformers #transformer #motorcycle #taxi #exist