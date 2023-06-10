That was Jose Abelardo Quinones? “Transformers: The Awakening of the Beasts” is now available in theaters and Peruvian fans assure that the historical Peruvian war aviator —whose face appeared on the 10 soles bill— appeared in the new Paramount Pictures movie. In addition to the Cusco settings and Peruvian dialogues that appear in the film, some viewers believe that the film winked at the former lieutenant of the Air Force from Peru by means of one of the robots that the tape presents.

We tell you what happened and whether or not this statement is true. From here on out, there will be SPOILERS FOR THE FILM..

José Abelardo Quiñones in “Transformers 7”?

A viral tiktok clip shows the scene from the movie where Optimus Prime and the autobots search for a way to travel to Peru. Mirage —the robot that transforms into a platinum blue Porsche 964 and whose Latin voice is dubbed by Javier Ibarreche— asks how they will get around. Thus, he appears from the sky a transformer in the form of an old military plane from transport which then transforms upon reaching the ground.

Due to his characteristic face, some fans believed that it could be a nod to José Abelardo Quiñones Gonzales; however, the same scene reveals the character’s real name: “I am Stratosphere, king of the skies”says the old and rusty transformer, who ends up helping them to get to Cusco.

In this way, although many Peruvians would have liked this tribute to the Peruvian aviator, the truth is that in the end it was just another autobot.

Where was “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” filmed?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” was not only filmed in the United States, but several of its scenes were filmed in Peru. The seventh installment of the saga took the production members to Cusco and San Martín, where action sequences were shot in Machu Picchu and the Plaza de Armas.

In addition, the film included the first Quechua-speaking transformer, the same with which the protagonists Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback interact in a couple of sequences.

