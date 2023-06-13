The latest installment of the robot saga, starring Optimus Prime, leader of the Autobots, achieved quite promising numbers shortly after completing its first week in movie theaters. And it is that the tape, which had scenes recorded in our country, was not only a success in Peru, but also in other countries of the world, in which it leads the box office and beats, in many cases, other important titles such as “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”, “The little Mermaid“, among others.

How much did “Transformers 7” gross?

In USAthe Steven Caple Jr.-directed film was the highest-grossing over the weekend, taking in $60.5 million, surpassing “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” which earned $55.4 million.

Steven Caple Jr., who previously directed “Creed 2,” was in charge of the latest installment in Hasbro’s famous franchise. Photo: Steven Caple Jr./Instagram

In ChinaFor its part, the film starring Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback was able to open with more than 40 million dollars, which makes it the second best debut for a Hollywood production so far this year after what was done by “fast and furious x”, which amassed some 51.1 million.

However, not everything is rosy, since in other nations it has not been able to match the same figures. Example of this is Spainwhere “The awakening of the beasts” is in third place at the box office level and is surpassed by “Spider-Man: through the Spider-Verse”, which raised 1.16 million euros, and “The little mermaid ”, which got 1.08 million.

How did “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” fare in Peru?

As we know, the last film in the saga had scenes recorded in various locations in Peru, such as Cusco, Ica and San Martin. This made many Peruvians feel interested in seeing it on the big screen, which made us the fourth country with the best premiere worldwide, only below China, the United States and Mexico.

Undoubtedly, the attendance at theaters to see the film has been massive and ignored the strong criticism it has had from connoisseurs of the seventh art, who issued harsh words against it, something that is reflected in the 52 % of approval that it has on the web portal Rotten Tomatoes.

In this new tape, a new breed of robots was added: the Maximals, led by Optimus Primal. Photo: Paramount Pictures

What are the most viewed movies in the country?

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The little Mermaid”

“Fast and Furious X”

“Single, married, widowed, divorced”

“Guardians of the Galaxy 3”

“Boogeyman”

“Great tsunami”

“When they want more”

“EO”.

