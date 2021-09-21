‘Transformers: the awakening of the beasts’ ended its filming in Machu Picchu, the Inca citadel of Cusco, so the film’s production team is already in Tarapoto, San Martin. The filming work is carried out with strict security measures to avoid damage to our heritage.

What the residents of the La Unión farmhouse did not expect is that the production of Transformers 7 has agreed to support the construction of the local road following an agreement with the authorities. The announcement was cause for celebration for Peruvians, connoisseurs and strangers to fiction, on social networks.

“Thanks to the film we are already in the eyes of the world. We also have the benefit of the road arrangement of our track. We are thus grateful for the support that the company and the authorities of our town have given us ”, were the statements of the municipal manager of the La Unión farmhouse.

The recordings of Transformers 7 in Tarapoto

The team of the international film, Transformers 7, arrived in Tarapoto with a great reception, in which they saw typical dances and stews. Currently, the new scenes are being recorded in Las Cascadas de La Unión, for which explosives were used in the area.

Transformers will also have an animated prequel. Photo: Netflix

Once the recordings are finished in that place, the production will move to the Ahuashiyacu Waterfall. Due to this, the location will be closed to the general public from this Sunday, September 19.

More videos of Transformers 7 in Cusco

The production of Transformers 7 suffered a climatic mishap while filming the film. Heavy rains paralyzed the filming of the film.

Filming permit for Transformers 7

On August 26, 2021, the Decentralized Directorate of Culture of Cusco authorized the production of Transformers 7 to record in the Inca citadel.

Mincetur and Cultura guaranteed a safe stay for international producers. Photo: Peru Brand

Transformers 7: what will Rise of the Beasts be about?

The film will take us back to the 90s, a time when the Maximals, along with Terrorcons and Predacons will join a war. This will prove to be quite an interesting development for the series, as we are used to fighting between the Autobots and Decepticons.

How did Peru react to Hollywood production?

The Commission for the Promotion of Peru for Exports and Tourism (Promperu) celebrated the good news through a statement on their social networks. “PERU, a cinematographic destination that captivates the world! Paramount Pictures confirmed that our country will be one of the filming locations for the new film in the Transformers saga. A great step for the positioning of Peru as a film location and the # ReactivationDelTurismo! ”, It reads on the official Facebook.

Ron Perlman as Optimus Primal in Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Transformers

According to what was shared by the specialized portal Screenrant, Ron Perlman, recognized for his work in Hellboy, will lend his voice to Optimus Primal, a role he had already played in the television series Tranformers: power of the primes.

On the other hand, it has transpired that Michael Bay, who directed previous live-action installments of the saga, will be the producer, through his company Bay Films, along with Tom DeSanto, Don Murphy, Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Mark Vahradian and Duncan Henderson .

What characters will we see in Transformers: rise of the beast?

With Rise of the beast arriving as a 1994 adaptation of Beast Wars, the film will feature Maximals, Predacons and even Terrorcons. However, the main character will continue under the image of Optimus Prime, who will be voiced by Peter Cullen. The cast is joined by Bumblebee, this time with an off-road Camaro. Mirage will join the Autobots, transforming into a Porsche 911 and Arcee as a Ducati. Nightbird also joins the group as a Nissan GTR. Scourge, Airazor, Rhinox, and Optimus Primal were mentioned.

What did the producers of the Transformers saga say about filming in Machu Picchu?

Machu Picchu, Transformers.

During a virtual exhibition held in mid-June, director Steven Caple Jr was happy with the choice of Machu Picchu for the filming of the new Transformers feature film. The director indicated that it will be a “privilege” to film in the imperial citadel and that the objective is to evoke a spiritual connection with ancient civilizations.

“As a filmmaker, I find it truly inspiring to immerse our film in Peruvian culture. This time we are going to have the opportunity to film in Cusco, located high and deep in the Andes mountain range; where it is possible to find traces of a sophisticated Inca civilization that survived in time and that continues to live in Cusco communities ”, he highlighted.

Transformers: the animated series arrived in Peru in the 80s

Transformers: generation 1, the classic animated series of the 80s, marked the first visit of the Autobots and Decepticons to Cusco in its ninth episode: Fire on the Mountain. As expected, the city was the scene for another of their clashes.

As we saw in the chapter, Bumblebee defended several villagers who were surprised by the appearance of the Transformers. After a tough fight, the good guys triumphed and toured the roads of Cusco in a movie finale.