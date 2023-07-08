Transformers 4: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Sky Cinema

Tonight, Saturday 8 July 2023, Transformers 4 is broadcast on Sky Cinema one at 21.15. This is the fourth film in the acclaimed franchise directed by Michael Bay. The subtitle is The era of extinction and tells of a new, exciting adventure of aliens on Earth. Below we see what the plot is and who is part of the cast.

Plot

Let’s start from the plot of Transformers 4. The film starts as usual from a flashback that takes us back millions of years, when the aliens known as Creators used Seeds to cover planet Earth with Transformium, in the present time used to build artificial drones . After the Battle of Chicago, humans have come to fear the Transformers and see them as a threat. For this the Autobots are hunted by the CIA. Government official Harold Attinger believes that all Transformers should be eliminated and is helped by Lockwood, a Cybertronian bounty hunter who works for the Creators.

Transformers 4: the cast of the film

Curious to find out if anything has changed since the third chapter? So let’s start with the cast. A great absence is that of Megan Fox, who in fact does not appear in Transformers 4. Below we see actors and their respective characters who populate the cast:

Mark WahlbergCade Yeager

Nicola PeltzTessa Yeager

Jack ReynorShane Dyson

Stanley TucciJoshua Joyce

Kelsey GrammerHarold Attinger

Sophia MylesDarcy Tyril

TJ Miller: Lucas Flannery

Titus Welliver: James Savoy

Li Bingbing: Su Yueming

Glenn Keogh: Arctic Site Foreperson

James BachmanGill Wembley

Streaming and TV

Where to see Transformers 4 on live TV and live stream? As already mentioned, the film is broadcast this evening, Saturday 8 July 2023, on Sky Cinema Uno. To follow the live television it is necessary to tune in to the 301 key of the Sky remote control. Those who want to follow the film in live streaming can access the Sky Go platform or NOW.