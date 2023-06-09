The second film of the famous Hollywood franchise “Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen” It is the third highest grossing of the entire saga: it earned about 837 million dollars and its budget was 200 million dollars. However, despite being one of the most successful, some events happened during its making that directly affected the protagonists: Shia LaBeouf and Megan fox.

a movie accident

During the filming of the aforementioned film, a young LaBeouf suffered a car accident, which caused injuries to his hand and caused changes in the schedule by the director. Michael Bay.

Given this event, the actor had to undergo surgery, which paralyzed his participation in the filming. However, against the will of his doctor, LaBeouf returned to the sets just 14 days after his operation. This was taken advantage of by the director and the scriptwriters to include this element in the film.

The protagonist of said delivery pointed out that, to this day, he is not feeling well at all: he has about 20% sensitivity left to recover in the affected part.

Michael Bay used LaBeouf’s accident to include her in the plot of the second “Transformers” movie

Megan’s dismissal and her end in the saga

A great controversy broke out at the time when it was announced that Megan Fox would no longer continue in the third part of the franchise, which was titled “Transformers: the dark side of the moon”, and that it was going to be replaced by Rosie Huntington Whiteleya model that the director, Michael Bay, met when he directed a commercial for Victoria’s Secret.

The dismissal of the film’s co-star came after a statement she gave to the British magazine Wonderland, in which she criticized the director and his way of working. “Michael Bay wants to be like Hitler on set and he gets it. It’s a nightmare to work with him.”

Bay said the actress’s comments angered Steven Spielberg, executive producer, who called for his immediate departure from the multimillion-dollar saga. “It didn’t hurt me because I know it’s just Megan. And Megan always wants to be the center of attention. I’m sorry, Megan, for making you work 12 hours. Excuse me, Megan, for making you arrive on time, but this is the cinema,” said the famous director.

Harsh criticism of the film’s director cost Megan Fox her job, who was replaced in the third installment.

