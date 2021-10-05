Countdown. Currently, the selected locations in the Imperial City are being prepared for the filming of the film. Transform, in its seventh installment, and the successful Telemundo series Queen of the south. The respective production companies carry out the work under strict security measures. Mentions will leave more than 140,000 soles to the coffers of the municipal government of Cusco.

According to what was informed by the mayor of Cusco, Victor Boluarte Medina, the use of spaces in the monumental helmet and the rental of some properties of the municipality will leave an approximate dividend of S / 144,744.

“ These films are not only promoting the country as a film destination, they are also helping us to obtain funds for the use of spaces. ”Declared the mayor.

The producer of Transformers, the awakening of the beasts will pay the Cusco commune S / 81,400 for the authorization of filming in the city and another S / 52,000 for the use of the Convention Center and the Tourist Hotel Cusco, where production has its center of operations.

Likewise, the realization of The queen of the south will leave S / 11,344 to the edile coffers due to the filming in the Historic Center, which will begin this Tuesday, October 5) in the Plaza San Francisco, so the passage of vehicles and pedestrians will be restricted.

Measures against attempted theft

On the other hand, under strong police custody, the Transformers production team carried out the verification of some scenarios such as the Plazoleta San Pedro, where the Tourism Police did not allow people to get close to the filmmakers or to take photographs or recordings. “They asked us for our support due to the attempted robbery they suffered in Tarapoto”Said one of the custodians.