With a wide variety of items that satisfy all needs, Bodega Aurrera stands out for offering luxury brands at affordable prices, guaranteeing sophistication and quality to its customers, as it wants to be part of every Mexican family.

Currently, the company whose motto is to be the Champion of low prices, 'Mamá Lucha' has combos of appliances at auction with interest-free months, giving you the opportunity to transform your kitchen and home with high quality products.

Take advantage of the offers from Bodega Aurrera and give your home that special touch you were looking for, learn about the characteristics, prices, what you will have to pay if you choose the Months Without Interest, as well as what each appliance combo includes.

Farberware FW-CMB949MX Combo

⦿ Current price: $999

⦿ Before: $1,490.00

⦿ Up to 3 months without interest of $333.00

⦿ 12 cup coffee maker

⦿ Blender 8 speeds

⦿ Sandwich maker 2 slices

⦿ With features such as the drip-free pour pause in the coffee maker, the 1.5 liter blender with stainless steel blades, and the sandwich maker with a non-stick surface

⦿ This Farberware set will make you enjoy every moment in the kitchen.

Specifications:

⦿ Power: 700W

⦿ Voltage: 127V

⦿ Contents: 1 Combo with 1 12-cup Coffee Maker, 1 Blender, 1 Sandwich Maker, 1 user manual, Warranty policy

⦿ Dimensions: Height 26.6 cm, Width 44.4 cm, Depth 50 cm

⦿ Weight: 6.55kg

⦿ Model: FW-CMB949MX

Sweet RCA Combo 3 Elements Black RC-CD

⦿ Price: $1,444.15

⦿ Up to 12 fixed monthly payments of $190.01

⦿ Blender with 250 Watts of power

⦿ Waffle maker with stainless steel plates

⦿ Crepe maker with non-stick griddle

⦿From the mixer with a button for easy extraction, to the crepe maker with adjustable temperature, these appliances will help you prepare delicious recipes.

Specifications:

⦿ Color: Black

⦿ Width: 24cm

⦿ Depth: 37 cm

⦿ Weight: 3.85kg

⦿ Power: 1800W

⦿ Voltage: 120V

⦿ Contents: 1 Hand mixer, 1 Personal waffle maker, 1 Crepe maker, 1 Spatula, 1 Dough spreader, 1 User manual

⦿ Capacity: 1 to 12 Cups

⦿ Model: RC-CD