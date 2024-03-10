At Elektra, you will find everything you need to give a new look to your home, take advantage of these discounts on appliance combos that are for sale with Elektra discounts and Interest-Free Months and transform your space with quality and style.

If you are looking for quality and excellent prices to renovate your home, Elektra offers prestigious brands such as Mabe, LG, Samsung, Hisense, Apple, and more, in a wide variety of products so you can transform your space to your liking.

Therefore, we present you incredible combos of T-FAL and Koblenz appliances with promotions and Interest-Free Months (MSI) options, know their prices, specifications and what each set includes.

What is included in the Koblenz appliance set?

⦿ Previous price: $3,920

⦿ Discounted price: $2,001

⦿ Koblenz Blender (Model LKM-5510 PB)

⦿ 10 speeds and 2 pulses

⦿ 2 Slice and Bagel Toaster

⦿ 5-speed mixer with beaters for mixing and kneading

⦿ Grill with a 1000 watt spiral burner

All in a single combo for $2,001 and the option to pay in up to 6 Months Without Interest or $58 Weekly with Elektra Loan, this combo is ideal to have everything you need in your kitchen in a practical and efficient way.

Characteristics:

⦿ Blender with 800 watts and defrosting

⦿ Toaster with crumb tray

⦿ Blender with ergonomic handle

⦿ Grill with temperature control and safety thermostat

What includes combo Set T-FAL Red:

⦿ Price: $1,699

⦿ With Elektra Loan you pay $50 weekly

⦿ Blender with 2 L double coupling plastic container, knob control panel, and 550 W power.

⦿ Juicer with 0.75 ml capacity and 2 interchangeable cones.

⦿ Toaster with 6 browning levels.

⦿ T-FAL non-stick frying pan.

This set in striking red not only adds style to your kitchen, but also allows you to prepare a variety of recipes quickly and easily, know its specifications and enjoy this combo from the renowned T-Fal brand.

Characteristics:

⦿ Blender with 2 L capacity and 550 W power

⦿ Juicer with 2 interchangeable cones

⦿ Toaster with 6 browning levels

⦿ T-FAL non-stick frying pan