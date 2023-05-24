In an era like ours in which – we know it well – information is fast, instantaneous, fragmented, often superficial because it is forced to follow the speed of the inputs we receive, a platform like www.corsi.itThat select and organize the skills to be acquiredmaking them a real structured training course, is not only of fundamental importance, but an added value to our way of interpreting and living the reality that surrounds us.

It is no coincidence that the team of Courses.it summarizes its training approach in “Learn, Teach, Change the world”. Aware, in fact, that training first of all implies building a network of meaning, within which each piece of information acquires a useful meaning for the life of individuals and entrepreneurial realities, intending not only to produce, but to build a recognizable brand identity and inspirational both for the internal working group and for the outside world.

What distinguishes this platform is therefore the very organization and management of the courses (detailed below), which makes it capable of build an informed communitywhose objective is not limited to the accreditation of certificates issued at the end of each coursebut is rather projected at the development of new, real and transversal skillsboth personally and professionally relevant.

What Corsi.it training consists of and how it is organised

THE online video coursesin addition to being certified and recognized through training credits, are held by high-profile teachers, from important brands, such as Trussardi, Esselunga, Grom, Indesit, Nazionale Italiana, Eminflex, PepsiCo, Panino Giusto and many others. Together with them, also valid professionals, including psychologists, doctors and instructors of technical subjects with certifications.

The choice of teachers already in itself proves to be indicative: the aim is to provide the tools and knowledge necessary to first identify and then implement structured projects, qualifying to become part of successful realities.

The courses are built with a specific objective: form an innovative entrepreneurial mindset, as a basis for successful team building, capable of making a difference on the market and in general in the entrepreneurial world of work. The know how made available, therefore, was born with the intention of differentiating and detaching from traditional training, both in the selected and in-depth contents, and in the way of structuring and using it.

L’Corsi.it app, in fact, allows you to follow video courses in complete comfort designed – as mentioned above – with an unprecedented educational purpose: “Learn, Teach, Change the world”. In short, training aimed at all the figures in the work team to develop a shared and productive mindset.

To do this, one of the most functional strategies is the multi-disciplinary cataloguemade up of short daily lessons, lasting five or ten minutes each, through which the team can quickly and intuitively learn sector information and current updates, even in group mode.

The idea of ​​realizing smart information lessons was born on the basis of scientific research carried out precisely to demonstrate that short focuses around a specific topic help develop problem solving skills.

Another indisputable advantage of this type of lessons concerns his remarkable accessibility and therefore the serenity in learning through summary information pills, but, at the same time, in-depth study of vertical training issues.

The video courses are shot in high quality audio and video, compatible with both iOS and Android apps. Finally, each course ends with tests to evaluate learning and provides teaching material, such as summaries and slides, including practical exercises to be carried out.

Where and when courses reveal their practical utility

His outlined mission, it is quite evident in which way Corsi.it manages to return, precisely in practical terms, a tangible utility. On an individual level, in fact, it is able to favor the growth of potential and career advancement, providing numerous inputs and stimuli from an intellectual or creative point of view, but also on the practical side of the problem solving.

It should be added that not only does it issue recognized certificates of higher prestige than those of other training realities, but it also has highly qualifying lessons, comparable to the expensive MBAof which, however, does not require at all the same economic effort.

What makes the difference is the very quality of the know-how offered, because it is developed by professionals focused on individuals, such as psychologists, fitness and nutrition experts, doctors and even hypnotists. Lastly, it should be emphasized that the presence of teachers which boast assets in their curriculum vitae important titles within the biggest Italian brands and not only that, it favors much better stimuli and results in users than other online courses.

One of the main strengths of the platform is not simply the range of courses available, which currently exceeds two hundred, but the training orientation presented right from the moment of registration: users simply do not have training courses available, but also and above all expert advice and support for the most suitable and forward-looking choice based on your needs and business realities.