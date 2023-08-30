Year after year the number of fatalities related to weather conditions is increasing in Europe. Extreme weather events, such as deadly summer heat waves and flash floods, are becoming more frequent as the new climate reality takes hold. In addition, rising costs of living, exacerbated by volatile energy prices, forced many households last year to choose between heating or eating, leading many more to fall into energy poverty. Among the main causes is Europe’s inefficient building stock, as well as a heavy reliance on fossil fuels.

Spain is among the most affected countries. Without going any further, last year, this country registered 11,324 deaths attributable to extreme heat, the second worst figure in Europe (Italy was the worst with 18,010 deaths). We have just suffered the third heat wave breaking record temperatures day after day.

In these circumstances, the main recommendation is to stay indoors, in addition to constantly hydrating, although the problem is that many Spanish households have difficulties keeping their houses at an adequate temperature due to the characteristics of our buildings and cities. As extreme heat waves become more frequent, energy poverty goes beyond the cold in winter and now poses serious health risks in summer, as adequate air conditioning and ventilation are less and less affordable.

Unfortunately, 80% of Spanish buildings are inefficient from an energy point of view, 5% more than the total number of inefficient buildings in the EU. The National Plan against Energy Poverty found that it is especially the households with the lowest income and the homes occupied by the most vulnerable people in Spain who suffer from this energy inefficiency.

On the other hand, the figures published by Eurostat indicate that almost 8 million people in Spain could not keep their homes at an adequate temperature last winter. In the last three years, the percentage of households that could not enjoy thermal comfort in their homes increased from 10.9% to 17.1%, largely due to inflation and the current increase in the cost of living.

Despite millions of people living in inadequate housing, virtually no effort has been made for decades to develop and implement inclusive and ambitious housing improvement policies in the EU. Households are forced to rely on outdated, inefficient and polluting heating systems that run on fossil fuels, leaving many exposed to volatile energy prices. For its part, the poor quality of homes in terms of insulation and ventilation makes it difficult to take refuge in summer, without using expensive cooling systems, in the best of cases. The continued use of fossil fuels also exacerbates the climate crisis, which is the main culprit behind these deadly summer heat waves.

Information is the first tool against climate change. Subscribe to her. subscribe

To address these issues, the revision of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) is a crucial starting point. The Directive can be the catalyst for EU Member States, such as Spain, to take urgent measures to decarbonise their buildings, increase their renovation rate and guarantee the replacement of heating systems based on fossil fuels with solutions renewable as soon as possible.

Heating and air conditioning are one of the biggest expenses in the budget of many homes. Hence adequate and sufficient EU and national funds must be allocated, prioritizing the renovation of the worst performing homes and inhabited by families with the lowest incomes. Subsidies for heating installations powered by fossil fuels should be phased out by 2024 at the latest, as they only perpetuate the fossil fuel machinery, hindering the transition to sustainable and renewable-based systems.

Currently, there are approximately 68 million gas boilers and 18 million oil boilers in residential buildings in the EU. Replacing 30 million gas and diesel boilers with new heat pumps by 2030 would mean a 36% reduction in gas and diesel consumption in these buildings and a 28% reduction in their CO₂ emissions. To achieve this, public funding should be redirected away from fossil fuels towards improving energy efficiency, renovating buildings and homes, and installing renewable heating and cooling technologies in the residential sector.

Better buildings today for better lives tomorrow

Reducing energy consumption and costs, achieving healthier and more comfortable homes and drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions are the benefits that a deep wave of comprehensive renovation can bring in all EU Member States. These are long-term solutions to many of the current crises facing Europe.

The renovation of Spanish buildings, especially homes, will require efforts from both the private and public sectors. Governments and the private sector must work together to increase the recruitment and training of specialized professionals to carry out these widespread renovations, ensure good working conditions, decent and direct employment opportunities, improve qualification requirements and put in place large-scale educational initiatives are underway to ensure a sufficient supply of suitably qualified and certified workers who can perform high-quality work. It is also the responsibility of governments to set ambitious and clear policy targets in their National Energy and Climate Plans (NECPs).

Meanwhile, the three-way debates between the EU institutions continue, finding us in the final phase of the revision of the buildings directive. It is time for EU and national policy makers to recognize the potential of a deep wave of holistic renewal to address the multiple crises facing Europe today. It is in your hands to offer a legislative framework that gives priority to people, to buildings in the worst condition and that includes financial support, technical assistance and solid social protection. We definitely need a building directive, socially and environmentally fair.

Authors: Mónica Vidal Sánchez, expert in Renewable Heating at CAN Europe. Andrea Jarabo Torrijos, Head of Communication and Advocacy at Provivienda.

You can follow CLIMATE AND ENVIRONMENT at Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter