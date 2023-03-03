EL PAÍS offers the América Futura section open for its daily and global informative contribution on sustainable development. If you want to support our journalism, subscribe here.

The Misiones jungle is a marvel of valleys, rivers, mountains and humid forests that covers 35% of the territory of the homonymous province of Argentina. In addition, it is the habitat of 400 species of birds (parrots, hummingbirds and toucans, among others) that populate the giant treetops. The main gem of the area, the great wonder that everyone wants to see, is called Iguazú Falls.

In the north of the province and on the border with Brazil, is the Iguazú National Park, which houses the falls that were chosen as one of the Seven Wonders of the World by the New7Wonder Foundation. The city of Puerto Iguazú is the Argentine base for visiting the falls, which can also be seen from the neighboring country. It has only 100,000 inhabitants, but can receive between one million and 1.5 million visitors a year, depending on the season.

The falls, as Argentines call the place, is one of the most visited destinations in the country after Buenos Aires. The other side of this industry is the large tourism footprint: the destination produces around 150 tons of garbage per day, of which only between 4% and 5% are recycled, according to official data.

Concerned about the number of bottles of wine, sparkling wine, liquor and beer that were discarded every day, Emilia Hirt and Analía Benítez, two employees of the Food and Beverage area of ​​the Amerian Portal del Iguazú Hotel, began to think of ways to reuse the material. .

“We were very sorry to throw away so many bottles. At the beginning, we began to reuse the liquor ones to put oils flavored with garlic and rosemary. When she saw our interest, the owner of the hotel encouraged us to hold a glass fusion workshop. We trained with a teacher from the National University of Misiones and we set up a small workshop where the maintenance person was, “said Benítez. At first, the glass fusion workshop was installed and coexisted with the hotel’s maintenance workshop. That is, where they did the necessary repair tasks for the normal operation of the facilities. Later, when glass fusion activity grew, one was installed for that specific purpose.

That small idea became a project that gave identity to a hotel that had been carrying out other actions to reduce environmental impact. Thus, the discarded bottles were transformed into breakfast trays for tourists, glasses, soap dishes and even glass bricks, which today decorate the reception. In some showcases, in different areas of the hotel, the objects that are part of the daily use of the guests are also exhibited.

Some of the glass pieces created in the vitrofusion workshop by Hirt and Benítez. Courtesy (Hotel Amerian Portal del Iguazú)

Over time, the hotel decided to acquire a glass-fusion oven and further professionalize the task that Hirt and Benítez started. “We started with small objects and we were learning to handle and get to know the material. First we clean the bottles and remove the labels well; then we cut the beak and the base and begin to grind it or give it the shape we want. Glass has its hardness, its thickness and, of course, its technique. We were buying more tools and materials. Now we would love to expand the work and be able to recycle the bottles that all the hotels in Puerto Iguazú throw away”, says Benítez.

The usefulness of the bottles that were destined for waste goes far beyond decorative objects. Benítez is enthusiastic about the scope of the project. “Silica, one of the components of glass, is used in many countries for construction and for asphalt tape. Glass takes so many years to degrade that it would be a shame not to take advantage of the opportunity. In Misiones nobody recycles glass. Whoever wants to do it must take it to another province, with all the cost that this implies”.

The hotel’s initiative manages to recycle about 100 kilos of glass per month, a figure that can reach 300 in the high season, according to Benítez’s estimates. The boost of a private company is good news for a purely tourist city, but it is not enough for the great impact left by hundreds of thousands of visitors in an environment of great vegetation and confluence of rivers.

“There must be an articulation between public and private actors. Many times, these impulses come from companies, such as the hotels in Puerto Iguazú, which are thinking about sustainability. In addition to responsibility, it also means an interesting market segment”, said Rocío Estrukel, manager of the Hotel Amerian Portal del Iguazú.

“I hope there are more projects of these characteristics. When a private party does not take charge of their problem, it ends up being the State that assumes responsibility. The State is not a politician, but all the people who inhabit the city or the province. You can’t look the other way,” Fernando Fuguet, director of the Environment for the Municipality of Puerto Iguazú, told América Futura.

Plastic and cardboard are the most common waste from the tourism industry in Misiones, but also the easiest to recycle and those with a well-oiled economic circuit, which depends on recyclers and public and private actors. The most severe problem is in the materials that do not have a collection circuit, such as covers, Styrofoam and the so-called dangerous ones, such as fluorescent tubes (contain mercury dust) and lamps.

“The tourism industry generates very large waste in Puerto Iguazú; some have recycling lines and some don’t. Those who do not have, need to be transferred to Santa Fe or Buenos Aires with a special freight. There we depend on the value of the material: it has to be high to justify the transfer. There is waste such as covers and Styrofoam, which are not dangerous but are bulky. You need expensive equipment to manage it and we don’t have the tools to close the loop on those materials.”

In Argentina, Law 25,612 proposes the comprehensive management of industrial waste and service activities. In Article 16 of the normative structure, it establishes something that seems obvious but that in many cases is not fulfilled: “Every generator of industrial waste, as its owner, is responsible for all damage caused by it.”

“In the case of waste, the problems are much larger than the size of a province. There is a regulatory framework at the national level but there is no logistics or technology for recycling or the use of this recyclable material. Companies or ventures are profiting from the activity. They have to find ways to minimize, recycle and manage waste until its final disposal. The linear and circular economy have not yet joined hands. It takes time and technological development, which in countries like ours is difficult”, Fuguet settles.