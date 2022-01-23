The film is part of major tourism and economic projects currently being implemented by the Egyptian government in that region, which is highly sanctified by the followers of the three monotheistic religions. Because it is linked to the story of God’s transfiguration to Prophet Moses on the mountain in southern Sinai.

According to artist Tamer Abdel Moneim, director of the Cinema Palace of the Ministry of Culture, the movie “Transfiguration” talks about fraternity and the convergence of the heavenly religions. It was filmed in the Religious Complex in St. Catherine, St. Catherine’s Monastery, the Church of the Transfiguration, Mount Moses, the Hanging Tree, the Monastery Mosque, Jabal Al Banat, and the Monastery Museum; Which included the most prominent religious places there.

He added to “Sky News Arabia” that the film was made by young people participating in the “Start Your Dream .. Cinema is in Your Hands” initiative, which was launched by the ministry and dedicated to a cinema camp that was held in Saint Catherine, and it will be shown at the Cinema Palace, in the presence of a group of art stars and pioneers of seventh art..

Soul Monitor

In the words of director Fakhruddin Najida, in his speech to “Sky News Arabia”, the film is a transfer of the features of nature and its scenes with a vision that does not depend on the description of the place and the presentation of its elements only, but is accompanied by an attractive audio commentary that conveys the spirit of these landmarks to the viewer..

He confirmed that he supervised the directing, but “I did not interfere at all in the work of the young director Abdullah Morsi, whom I nominated from among a large number of trainees, and I was confident in his abilities.”“.

The film team included screenwriter Alaa Farghali, photography by Abdel Rahman Mohamed, montage by Ahmed Sarhan, directed by Abdullah Morsi, music and music by Mohamed Sami, distributed by Hatem Nasr, and language corrector Atef Abdel Hamid Madi..

As for the film’s director, Abdullah Morsi, he considered that the movie “Transfiguration” is “a great message for humanity that confirms that the land of Sinai has met the three religions. He told “Sky News Arabia”“.

big project

At the same time, Egypt is preparing to complete the major tourist and urban project “The Greatest Transfiguration”, which it is building in Saint Catherine, by mid-2022, according to press statements by Housing Ministry officials..

The project aims to make the area a “spiritual shrine” on the mountains surrounding the Holy Valley, and includes the establishment of distinctive hotels suitable for the environment and bazaars selling handicraft products, the development of St. Catherine’s Monastery, the restoration of churches, such as the churches of Stephen and John, and the development of the monastery area and the roads of Wadi Hibran, which some believe the Prophet Moses through it, in addition to the construction of a cable car to reach Jabal Musa.