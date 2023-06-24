Lionel Messi does not succumb to petrodollars and opts for American adventure: ‘Want to step out of the spotlight’

Lionel Messi has revealed his new club in an exclusive interview. The Argentinian superstar will play football in the American league MLS. He has been able to withstand the petrodollars, because Inter Miami is his new club. “I would have liked to return to FC Barcelona, ​​but if that didn’t work out, I wanted to leave Europe.”