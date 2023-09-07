The Dutch transfer market is closed on September 1, but in Greece, Turkey (both September 15) and Saudi Arabia (September 7*), the clubs can still strengthen themselves with players. Last night the market closed in Belgium. In addition, the transfer-free options can still be picked up throughout the season. Follow all developments in our live blog. * The market will not close until September 20, according to FIFA, but clubs have until September 7 to sign up new players.
#TransferTalk #Terry #agrees #AlShabab #Gray #million #teammate #Wijnaldum
NS will pay a lot more for electricity in the coming years, ‘but the impact on train tickets will remain limited’
From January 2025, all NS trains will run on gray electricity supplied by the Zeeland supplier PZEM. Shell supplies certificates...
Leave a Reply