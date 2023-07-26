The international transfer carousel is running at full speed. That means another summer of potential transfers, rumors and done deals. Which players are being bought or sold? And which trainers are in demand? Follow the latest developments in our TransferTalk section. View the transfers of the last weeks here. Check out all completed transfers in the Eredivisie here!
#TransferTalk #Sangare #radar #Nottingham #Forest #Shakhtar #Donetsk #money #Spurs
Putin plans another visit to China in October, confirms Kremlin aide
How did you feel about the content of this article?Russian President Vladimir Putin| Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER KOZAKOV/SPUTNIK/KREMLINRussian President Vladimir Putin is...
Leave a Reply