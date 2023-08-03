Romelu Lukaku is getting closer to a move to Juventus. According to Fabrizio Romano the 30-year-old Belgian striker has reached an agreement with the Italian top club. It would be one three-year deal with the option for another season. The ball would now be at Chelsea, where Lukaku is under contract. Juventus wants forty million euros plus Dusan Vlahovicalso a striker.

Lukaku still has a contract in London until 2026. Last season he became leased to Internazionale and reached the Champions League final with the club from Milan, which was lost to Manchester City. Lukaku played from 2019 to 2021 also at Inter, who took over from Manchester United. Before that, in addition to an earlier period at Chelsea, Lukaku was active for Everton, West Bromwich Albion (rental) and Anderlecht.