PSV director Earnest Stewart has given an important transfer update to ESPN before the start of the battle for the Johan Cruijff Scale between Feyenoord and PSV. Among other things, the technical boss said that Davinson Sanchez is no longer in the picture at PSV because the club cannot make his transfer financially. Well, the Belgian Zeno Debast (19) from Anderlecht an option for the people of Eindhoven.

“We are in talks with him and see what can come out of that,” Stewart told ESPN. “There is also a bit of development possible with him.” The football boss also indicated that he was in talks about the arrival of Aster Vranckx to PSV, but according to him that is not very hot yet. “There is no question of following, but we are interested in it,” he said. “He is a candidate.” PSV can also Ibrahim Sangare losses in the coming weeks, Stewart said.