Mosquito plug and citronella don’t work against mosquitoes, but what does? Experts explain

Wonderful, those balmy summer evenings. But nothing more irritating than one or more buzzing mosquitoes in your bedroom, not to mention the itching after a bite. There are countless resources on the market for those who want to sleep peacefully. But which ones really ensure a mosquito-free night’s sleep? Two experts answer. “Our body odor is like a crumb trail that the mosquito follows to find us.”