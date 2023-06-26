The secret of Miracle morning: ‘Get up at 6 a.m., go for a walk and feel fit all day long’

It is the hit on TikTok: the international bestseller Miracle morning. A morning routine from creator and author Hal Elrod that makes you more productive, focused and happier. The magic formula: get up early, then you have all the time for yourself. Journalist Cathelijne Beijn is interested and seeks advice from three experts by experience.