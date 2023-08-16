AS Roma has brought back the Argentinian midfielder Leandro Paredes. Paredes, 29 comes over from Paris Saint-Germain, which had loaned him to Juventus last season. The international played already for AS Roma between 2014 and 2017.

Paredes was part of the Argentina national team that at the end of last year in Qatar under the leadership of Lionel Messi World Cup won. The midfielder signed a two-year contract with AS Roma. He will be with the Italian club of coach José Mourinho teammate of Rick Karsdorp.

The Argentinian previously played in his own country for Boca Juniors, for the Italian clubs Chievo and Empoli and in Russia for Zenit. At the beginning of 2019 he exchanged Saint Petersburg for Paris. AS Roma have signed Paredes as replacement for Nemanja Matic. The 35-year-old Serbian switched to the French club Stade Rennais.