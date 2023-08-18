The international transfer carousel will be running at full speed for another two weeks. That means tension for a few more weeks, in the Netherlands and the rest of Europe: what are still potential transfers, which rumors are still emerging and which transfers will be confirmed today or tomorrow? Follow the latest developments in our TransferTalk section. View the transfers of the last weeks here. Check out all completed transfers in the Eredivisie here!
#TransferTalk #Dinamo #Zagreb #agree #ultimate #Ajax #offer #Sutalo #Walcott #retires #professional #football
Hit Movies | Barbie already broke the mark of half a million viewers in Finland, and that is rare
The Barbie movie remains popular. In the past week, it was still the most popular movie in cinemas.A barbie doll...
Leave a Reply